Terrifier 2 (2022)

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Terrifier 2 (2022)

   
10-05-22, 04:17 PM
Moderator
Terrifier 2 (2022)


After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the timid town of Miles County where he targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night.

Writer/Director: Damien Leone
Starring: Felissa Rose, David Howard Thornton, Lauren LaVera, Elliott Fullam and Chris Jericho
Maybe this will be of interest to some here...

I've been seeing a lot of buzz on this one and I'm kinda puzzled.

The first movie was a low-budget, mildly-decent, splatter fest slasher. This sequel is 2.5 hours long and getting a theatrical release on 800 screens starting tomorrow (with limited screening times).

Reviews on RT are at 100% (so far): https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/terrifier_2
10-05-22, 04:30 PM
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Re: Terrifier 2 (2022)
From all the buzz circulating, watched the first a few days ago...and barely made it past 15 minutes before turning off.

Wondering the same thing OP.
10-05-22, 04:50 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Re: Terrifier 2 (2022)
I looked at the directors other movies. Looks like this dude uses Art the Clown in almost all his movies.
