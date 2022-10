Terrifier 2 (2022)

Quote: After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the timid town of Miles County where he targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night.



Writer/Director: Damien Leone

Starring: Felissa Rose, David Howard Thornton, Lauren LaVera, Elliott Fullam and Chris Jericho

2.5 hours long

Maybe this will be of interest to some here...I've been seeing a lot of buzz on this one and I'm kinda puzzled.The first movie was a low-budget, mildly-decent, splatter fest slasher. This sequel isand getting a theatrical release on 800 screens starting tomorrow (with limited screening times).Reviews on RT are at 100% (so far): https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/terrifier_2