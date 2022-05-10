Terrifier 2 (2022)
Terrifier 2 (2022)
After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the timid town of Miles County where he targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night.
Writer/Director: Damien Leone
Starring: Felissa Rose, David Howard Thornton, Lauren LaVera, Elliott Fullam and Chris Jericho
I've been seeing a lot of buzz on this one and I'm kinda puzzled.
The first movie was a low-budget, mildly-decent, splatter fest slasher. This sequel is 2.5 hours long and getting a theatrical release on 800 screens starting tomorrow (with limited screening times).
Reviews on RT are at 100% (so far): https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/terrifier_2
Re: Terrifier 2 (2022)
From all the buzz circulating, watched the first a few days ago...and barely made it past 15 minutes before turning off.
Wondering the same thing OP.
Re: Terrifier 2 (2022)
I looked at the directors other movies. Looks like this dude uses Art the Clown in almost all his movies.
