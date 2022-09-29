Spoiler Alert (2022, D: Showalter) S: Jim Parsons, Ben Aldridge, Sally Field

Quote:

They wanted a rom-com. They got a love story.

Jim Parsons, Ben Aldridge, and Sally Field star in #SpoilerAlert, from the director of The Big Sick. Only In theaters December 2.



Based on Michael Ausiellos best-selling memoir, Spoiler Alert follows Ausiello as he unpacks the emotional maelstrom into which his relationship was plunged in the 11 months that took his partner, photographer Kit, from his diagnosis with terminal cancer to his passing. Interwoven in the narrative are glimpses of the roller-coaster ride that was the couple's 14-year romance.