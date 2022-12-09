God's Country (2022, D: Higgins) S: Thandiwe Newton
God's Country (2022, D: Higgins) S: Thandiwe Newton
In theaters only on September 16th.
Director: Julian Higgins
Starring: Thandiwe Newton, Jeremy Bobb, Joris Jarsky, Kai Lennox, Jefferson White & Tanaya Beatty
A black former police officer turned professor in a rural college town is drawn into an escalating battle of wills that puts her most deeply held values to the test in this modern Western.
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/gods_country_2022
