09-12-22
God's Country (2022, D: Higgins) S: Thandiwe Newton


In theaters only on September 16th.

Director: Julian Higgins
Starring: Thandiwe Newton, Jeremy Bobb, Joris Jarsky, Kai Lennox, Jefferson White & Tanaya Beatty

A black former police officer turned professor in a rural college town is drawn into an escalating battle of wills that puts her most deeply held values to the test in this modern Western.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11818818
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/gods_country_2022
