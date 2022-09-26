Kitten Natividad dead at 74
Kitten Natividad dead at 74
No ones posted about her yet. She was a favorite of Russ Meyer, and starred in a few hard and softcore films (including the title roles of the classic Bodacious Ta-Tas) and general exploitation like My Tutor and Takin It All Off. Her assets were fake however and she developed health problems as a result. I prefer real ones but she will be missed. Celebrate her filmography.
Really weird. I was literally JUST reading about her in this article about "10 actresses who were basically nude for the entire movie"...
https://whatculture.com/film/10-actr...e-movie?page=9
Having grown up in the 80s watching late night cable, I am somewhat familiar with her.
