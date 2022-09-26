Kitten Natividad dead at 74

No ones posted about her yet. She was a favorite of Russ Meyer, and starred in a few hard and softcore films (including the title roles of the classic Bodacious Ta-Tas) and general exploitation like My Tutor and Takin It All Off. Her assets were fake however and she developed health problems as a result. I prefer real ones but she will be missed. Celebrate her filmography.