The Good House (2022, D: Forbes & Wolodarsky) S: Sigourney Weaver, Kevin Kline

Quote:

SEPTEMBER 30 ONLY IN THEATERS



The Good House follows Hildy Good (Sigourney Weaver), a wry New England realtor and descendant of the Salem witches, who loves her wine and her secrets. Her compartmentalized life begins to unravel as she rekindles a romance with her old high-school flame, Frank Getchell (Kevin Kline), and becomes dangerously entwined in one persons reckless behavior. Igniting long-buried emotions and family secrets, Hildy is propelled toward a reckoning with the one person shes been avoiding for decades: herself.



The cast also includes Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, David Rasche, Rebecca Henderson, Molly Brown, and Kathryn Erbe.

