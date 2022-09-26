The Good House (2022, D: Forbes & Wolodarsky) S: Sigourney Weaver, Kevin Kline
SEPTEMBER 30 ONLY IN THEATERS
The Good House follows Hildy Good (Sigourney Weaver), a wry New England realtor and descendant of the Salem witches, who loves her wine and her secrets. Her compartmentalized life begins to unravel as she rekindles a romance with her old high-school flame, Frank Getchell (Kevin Kline), and becomes dangerously entwined in one persons reckless behavior. Igniting long-buried emotions and family secrets, Hildy is propelled toward a reckoning with the one person shes been avoiding for decades: herself.
The cast also includes Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, David Rasche, Rebecca Henderson, Molly Brown, and Kathryn Erbe.
