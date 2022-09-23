DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

John Carpenter doing something with Godzilla?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

John Carpenter doing something with Godzilla?

   
Old 09-23-22, 11:16 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
milo bloom's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 16,979
Received 997 Likes on 758 Posts
John Carpenter doing something with Godzilla?

Sounds like Godzilla at the end there.
milo bloom is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-23-22, 11:24 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
stvn1974's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2012
Location: Oklahoma
Posts: 5,819
Received 173 Likes on 114 Posts
Re: John Carpenter doing something with Godzilla?
Snake Plissken vs Godzilla
stvn1974 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-23-22, 11:44 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 21,904
Received 1,805 Likes on 1,204 Posts
Re: John Carpenter doing something with Godzilla?
Big Trouble in Little Japan
GoldenJCJ is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.