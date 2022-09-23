DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Louise Fletcher dead at 88

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Louise Fletcher dead at 88

   
Old 09-23-22, 08:28 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 71,250
Received 2,059 Likes on 1,510 Posts
Louise Fletcher dead at 88







DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-23-22, 08:31 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 63,434
Received 3,468 Likes on 2,319 Posts
Re: Louise Fletcher dead at 88
I mean it was just one part, and you have to wonder what could have been. But man, Nurse Ratchet was one of the greatest villain performances of all time.
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
The following 2 users liked this post by Decker:
Hubbub (09-23-22), Kurt D (09-23-22)
Old 09-23-22, 08:52 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
andicus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 10,766
Received 538 Likes on 411 Posts
Re: Louise Fletcher dead at 88
Iconic, indeed.

RIP
andicus is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.