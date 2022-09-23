Louise Fletcher dead at 88
Louise Fletcher dead at 88
Re: Louise Fletcher dead at 88
I mean it was just one part, and you have to wonder what could have been. But man, Nurse Ratchet was one of the greatest villain performances of all time.
Re: Louise Fletcher dead at 88
Iconic, indeed.
RIP
RIP
