What could have we seen without the MCU (or DCEU) connectivity?

Watched the first Iron Man and Captain America today and it got me wondering what kind of series each hero might have had if they didn't have to be tied together in an overall story arc. I would have loved to see more Cap with the Howling Commandos during WW2 and the cold war era. I also included DCEU even though their connected universe never really got going. Maybe we would have gotten proper Superman sequels and a standalone Affleck Batman.



So what would you have liked to see if each series was made to stand on it's own?