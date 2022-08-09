What could have we seen without the MCU (or DCEU) connectivity?
Watched the first Iron Man and Captain America today and it got me wondering what kind of series each hero might have had if they didn't have to be tied together in an overall story arc. I would have loved to see more Cap with the Howling Commandos during WW2 and the cold war era. I also included DCEU even though their connected universe never really got going. Maybe we would have gotten proper Superman sequels and a standalone Affleck Batman.
So what would you have liked to see if each series was made to stand on it's own?
I think you could've gotten another Cap in the past movie if they really wanted to, but I don't think it would've done well. When I think of the sequels that have way less tie ins with the MCU, like Thor the Dark World or Iron Man 2 and 3, they're some of the worst of the bunch, so I dunno.
Would've loved a Superman sequel without Batman and Wonder Woman, though. And while it wouldn't make it a good movie by any means, if WW1984 were separated from continuity at least I wouldn't be thinking the whole time "how the hell does she go back into hiding for 20 years after this?"
