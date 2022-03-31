Petite Maman (D: Céline Sciamma)
Petite Maman (D: Céline Sciamma)
In Theaters April 22
Céline Sciamma continues to prove herself as one of the most accomplished and unpredictable contemporary French filmmakers with her follow up to PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE, the uniquely emotional, PETITE MAMAN. Following the death of her beloved grandmother, 8-year-old Nelly accompanies her parents to her mother’s childhood home to begin the difficult process of cleaning out its contents. As Nelly explores the house and nearby woods, she is immediately drawn to a neighbor her own age building a treehouse. What follows is a tender tale of childhood grief, memory and connection.
Probably not much interest on this forum, but I know some enjoy Sciamma's work... especially Portrait of a Lady on Fire.
I'm not sure why Neon has been sitting on this for so long... I saw this months ago during a festival screening. I guess because they had a pretty large fall/winter release slate and they wanted to space out.
It was a really sweet little film. It only runs 72 minutes.
