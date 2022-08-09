Tusk 2 (D: Kevin Smith) - in development

Quote:

It was just one week ago that Tusk star Justin Long spilled the beans on a potential sequel coming soon from Kevin Smith, and now Smith himself has confirmed Tusk 2 is on the way!



During the new episode of the Fatman Beyond podcast (via Geek Tyrant), Kevin Smith confirmed that he’s actively developing a sequel to Tusk, with Justin Long expected to return.



“Ever since the heart attack I’ve been living on borrowed time,” says Smith. “2024 will mark the 10-year anniversary of Tusk…We could just leave it there and move on, but you know, I’ve got more story left I’d like to tell; there’s a reason we left him in the zoo at the end. I always knew as we were making the movie I was just like, ‘I’ll totally do this again.’ I thought we’d have the late great Michael Parks with us longer, but sadly he’s not, but I know we got Justin.”



Smith continues, “Early on I was always like, well, eventually, they’ll take him out of that walrus skin and try to rehabilitate him. And just like Harvey Dent in The Dark Knight Returns, he’ll only ever see himself one way. Then he becomes the Howard Howe [character], Justin Long becomes the crazy guy who’s trying to turn people into something else; Chimera things, half-human and half-whatever. Last time it was walrus, this time…you’ll see.”



In Tusk (2014), “A brash podcaster gets more than he bargained for when he travels to Canada to interview a mysterious recluse… who has a rather disturbing fondness for walruses.”



Tusk was released on 600 screens by A24 back in 2014 with little marketing, the film scaring up $1,882,074 but becoming something of an oddball cult classic in the following years.



What is Kevin Smith calling the upcoming sequel? He reveals that he’s calling it Tusks, and the plan is to bring the film into theaters for the 10th anniversary of Tusk in 2024.



Stay tuned for more as we learn it.