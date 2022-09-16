DVD Talk Forum

Movie Talk
Iconic movie villain Henry Silva dead at 95

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Iconic movie villain Henry Silva dead at 95

   
09-16-22, 06:38 PM
DJariya
 
Iconic movie villain Henry Silva dead at 95
09-16-22, 06:41 PM
TomOpus
 
Re: Iconic movie villain Henry Silva dead at 95
RIP. Such a great bad guy. 95 is pretty good.
