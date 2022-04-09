DVD Talk Forum

Runaway . still a good movie but it can get pretty scary

09-04-22, 01:27 PM
New Member
Join Date: Mar 2022
Posts: 29
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Runaway . still a good movie but it can get pretty scary
Was the movie rated PG 13 or rated R back then?

Its still a good underrated sci fi cop action suspense movie but it can get pretty scary not just with Gene Simmons being scary enough, but also the smart bullets that chase after people, and robots that injject acid and self implode.

09-04-22, 01:40 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 37,875
Received 825 Likes on 601 Posts
Re: Runaway . still a good movie but it can get pretty scary
Didn't check IMDB?
