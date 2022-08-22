Space Mutiny. I don't quite get the plot of the movie

So in the movie, the two bad guys plot some kind of wacky mutiny on some space ship that they're planning some weird ship invasion mutiny thing with a group of sexual psychic women that come on board.



Meanwhille an actor that stars as the Captain or admiral or whatever looks like Santa, has a daughter that looks like she's in her late 40s or 50s and hanging around in a dance club with Reb Brown etc.



I really dont undertand whats really going on in the movie



