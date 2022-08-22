Space Mutiny. I don't quite get the plot of the movie
So in the movie, the two bad guys plot some kind of wacky mutiny on some space ship that they're planning some weird ship invasion mutiny thing with a group of sexual psychic women that come on board.
Meanwhille an actor that stars as the Captain or admiral or whatever looks like Santa, has a daughter that looks like she's in her late 40s or 50s and hanging around in a dance club with Reb Brown etc.
I really dont undertand whats really going on in the movie
All you need to know is:
- Slab Bulkhead
- Bridge Largemeat
- Punt Speedchunk
- Butch Deadlift
- Hold Bigflank
- Splint Chesthair
- Flint Ironstag
- Bolt Vanderhuge
- Thick McRunfast
- Blast Hardcheese
- Buff Drinklots
- Crunch Slamchest
- Fist Rockbone
- Stump Beefknob
- Smash Lampjaw
- Punch Rockgroin
- Buck Plankchest
- Stump Junkman
- Dirk Hardpec
- Rip Steakface
- Slate Slabrock
- Crud Bonemeal
- Brick Hardmeat
- Rip Slagcheek
- Punch Sideiron
- Gristle McThornbody
- Slate Fistcrunch
- Buff Hardback
- Bob Johnson
- Blast Thickneck
- Crunch Buttsteak
- Slab Squatthrust
- Lump Beefbroth
- Touch Rustrod
- Beef Blastbody
- Big McLargehuge
- Smoke Manmuscle
- Beat Punchmeat
- Hack Blowfist
- Roll Fizzlebeef
