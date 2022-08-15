Modigliani (D: Johnny Depp)
Modigliani (D: Johnny Depp)
From Variety: Johnny Depp is set to direct a movie for the first time in a quarter of a century.
The actor will return behind the camera for Modigliani, a biographical drama about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. Al Pacino is producing the film along with Barry Navidi. IN.2, the European arm of production company Infinitum Nihil, is backing the film.
Based on Dennis McIntyres play of the same name and adapted for screen by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski, Modigliani takes place in 1916 Paris and tells the story of the Italian-born painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani. According to the films release, Modigliani, long considered by himself a critical and commercial failure, navigates a turbulent and eventful 48 hours that will become a turning point in his life, ultimately solidifying his reputation as an artistic legend.
