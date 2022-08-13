Do you refuse to watch trailers? If so, why?
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 70,736
Received 1,959 Likes on 1,433 Posts
Do you refuse to watch trailers? If so, why?
I've seen some here say that they refuse to watch trailers. I get that some spoil the movie.....ex. Castaway.
But, any other reasons why you refuse to watch them? What about when you go to the movies? Do you just sit in the lobby and wait until the trailers are done?
But, any other reasons why you refuse to watch them? What about when you go to the movies? Do you just sit in the lobby and wait until the trailers are done?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off