Breaking (2022) -- S: John Boyega, Michael K. Williams
When Marine Veteran Brian Brown-Easley is denied support from Veterans Affairs, financially desperate and running out of options, he takes a bank and several of its employees hostage, setting the stage for a tense confrontation with the police. Based on the true story.
This appears to be Michael K. Williams next to last performance. He has one more from his IMDB that's in post production.
Trailer looks good and intense.
This is not a VOD movie, it's opening in theaters, probably in limited release, August 26th. Most likely it will go to Hulu afterwards since they get Bleecker Street movies.
The last months of summer are getting dry for new releases, so I'll likely go see this.
