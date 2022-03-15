Watcher (2022, D: Okuno) S: Maika Monroe, Karl Glusman, Burn Gorman
Watcher (2022, D: Okuno) S: Maika Monroe, Karl Glusman, Burn Gorman
Opening in theaters June 3
Director: Chloe Okuno
Starring: Maika Monroe, Karl Glusman, Burn Gorman
As a serial killer stalks the city, Julia a young actress who just moved to town with her boyfriend notices a mysterious stranger watching her from across the street in this terrifying thriller.
