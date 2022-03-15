DVD Talk Forum

Watcher (2022, D: Okuno) S: Maika Monroe, Karl Glusman, Burn Gorman

Watcher (2022, D: Okuno) S: Maika Monroe, Karl Glusman, Burn Gorman

   
Watcher (2022, D: Okuno) S: Maika Monroe, Karl Glusman, Burn Gorman
Opening in theaters June 3

Director: Chloe Okuno
Starring: Maika Monroe, Karl Glusman, Burn Gorman

As a serial killer stalks the city, Julia  a young actress who just moved to town with her boyfriend  notices a mysterious stranger watching her from across the street in this terrifying thriller.
Reviews from Sundance: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/watcher_2022
