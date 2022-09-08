Most shocking nude scenes in cinema
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Most shocking nude scenes in cinema
I watched Blue Velvet again last night. It's been awhile. I was reminded of just how shocking Isabella Rossellini's nude scene (when Dorthey appears on Jeffery's porch) is. It's just horrifying when the two worlds of the film collide this way (that perfect suburban life and the darkness on the edge of town, so to speak)
What were nude scenes that shocked you either because of the content or the actor/actress who appeared in it. I'm not talking about just sex scenes (though some of them could certainly be described as shocking), but nude scenes in cinema in general.
Why was it shocking for you?
Of course, to not get this thread locked, no pics kinda' goes without saying.
What were nude scenes that shocked you either because of the content or the actor/actress who appeared in it. I'm not talking about just sex scenes (though some of them could certainly be described as shocking), but nude scenes in cinema in general.
Why was it shocking for you?
Of course, to not get this thread locked, no pics kinda' goes without saying.
Last edited by ViewAskewbian; 08-09-22 at 11:16 AM.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 32,766
Received 462 Likes on 328 Posts
Re: Most shocking nude scenes in cinema
Julie Andrews... I mean the most prim and proper Mary fucking Poppins bared her titties for her husband Blake Edwards. I doubt anyone even remembers his film S.O.B. I sure don't.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Re: Most shocking nude scenes in cinema
#4
DVD Talk Reviewer Emeritus
Re: Most shocking nude scenes in cinema
Gotta be Tanya Roberts in the PG-rated "Sheena" for me. Totally unexpected when I was a kid watching it at the drive-in with my parents. Puberty unlocked! LOL
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off