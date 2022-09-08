DVD Talk Forum

Most shocking nude scenes in cinema

Movie Talk

08-09-22, 11:05 AM
Most shocking nude scenes in cinema
I watched Blue Velvet again last night. It's been awhile. I was reminded of just how shocking Isabella Rossellini's nude scene (when Dorthey appears on Jeffery's porch) is. It's just horrifying when the two worlds of the film collide this way (that perfect suburban life and the darkness on the edge of town, so to speak)

What were nude scenes that shocked you either because of the content or the actor/actress who appeared in it. I'm not talking about just sex scenes (though some of them could certainly be described as shocking), but nude scenes in cinema in general.
Why was it shocking for you?

Of course, to not get this thread locked, no pics kinda' goes without saying.
08-09-22, 11:38 AM
Re: Most shocking nude scenes in cinema
Julie Andrews... I mean the most prim and proper Mary fucking Poppins bared her titties for her husband Blake Edwards. I doubt anyone even remembers his film S.O.B. I sure don't.
08-09-22, 11:42 AM
Re: Most shocking nude scenes in cinema
Julie Andrews... I mean the most prim and proper Mary fucking Poppins bared her titties for her husband Blake Edwards. I doubt anyone even remembers his film S.O.B. I sure don't.
Yup, when I was writing the line about "actors and actresses", Julie Andrews was the first name that came to mind.
08-09-22, 11:44 AM
Re: Most shocking nude scenes in cinema
Gotta be Tanya Roberts in the PG-rated "Sheena" for me. Totally unexpected when I was a kid watching it at the drive-in with my parents. Puberty unlocked! LOL
