Most shocking nude scenes in cinema

I watched Blue Velvet again last night. It's been awhile. I was reminded of just how shocking Isabella Rossellini's nude scene (when Dorthey appears on Jeffery's porch) is. It's just horrifying when the two worlds of the film collide this way (that perfect suburban life and the darkness on the edge of town, so to speak)



What were nude scenes that shocked you either because of the content or the actor/actress who appeared in it. I'm not talking about just sex scenes (though some of them could certainly be described as shocking), but nude scenes in cinema in general.

Why was it shocking for you?



Of course, to not get this thread locked, no pics kinda' goes without saying.