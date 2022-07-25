DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

David Warner dead at 80

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

David Warner dead at 80

   
Old 07-25-22, 09:33 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Goldberg74's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 17,783
Received 292 Likes on 184 Posts
David Warner dead at 80

I remember him from Tron, Time Bandits, and a handful of Star Trek movies. Brilliant actor.
Goldberg74 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-25-22, 09:37 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
TomOpus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 37,438
Received 738 Likes on 537 Posts
Re: David Warner dead at 80
Loved him in Time Bandits.

TomOpus is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Kurt D (07-25-22)
Old 07-25-22, 09:45 AM
  #3  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 39,421
Likes: 0
Received 2,832 Likes on 1,938 Posts
Re: David Warner dead at 80
Straw Dogs.

RIP.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-25-22, 09:45 AM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 21,255
Received 1,652 Likes on 1,096 Posts
Re: David Warner dead at 80
I remember him mostly from Titanic but looking through his filmography, he was in a lot of good stuff over the years.

RIP
GoldenJCJ is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-25-22, 10:01 AM
  #5  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Toddarino's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 3,477
Received 466 Likes on 317 Posts
Re: David Warner dead at 80
He was in one of my favorite movies The Ballad Of Cable Hogue. I enjoyed seeing him pop up in things. R.I.P.
Toddarino is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-25-22, 10:22 AM
  #6  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Mar 2005
Posts: 8,633
Received 103 Likes on 67 Posts
Re: David Warner dead at 80
He played a great Jack the Ripper (opposite Malcolm McDowell's H.G. Wells) in Time After Time.

A great scene (where Wells confronts "Jack" for the first time in the present) ... and sadly what "Jack" says is even more true today than it was in 1979:

Last edited by brainee; 07-25-22 at 10:28 AM.
brainee is online now  
Reply Like
Old 07-25-22, 10:34 AM
  #7  
Moderator
 
story's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 11,783
Received 977 Likes on 576 Posts
Re: David Warner dead at 80
Amazing actor. My guess (my hope!) is he was one of those incredibly charming and kind people who ended up playing sinister villains really well. Although my hunch is a good portion of my generation remembers him best as the helpful scientist from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze. They never did follow up on where he went with that last canister, though, did they?

End of line.
story is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.