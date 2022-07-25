David Warner dead at 80
David Warner dead at 80
I remember him from Tron, Time Bandits, and a handful of Star Trek movies. Brilliant actor.
Re: David Warner dead at 80
Straw Dogs.
RIP.
RIP.
Re: David Warner dead at 80
I remember him mostly from Titanic but looking through his filmography, he was in a lot of good stuff over the years.
RIP
RIP
Re: David Warner dead at 80
He was in one of my favorite movies The Ballad Of Cable Hogue. I enjoyed seeing him pop up in things. R.I.P.
Re: David Warner dead at 80
He played a great Jack the Ripper (opposite Malcolm McDowell's H.G. Wells) in Time After Time.
A great scene (where Wells confronts "Jack" for the first time in the present) ... and sadly what "Jack" says is even more true today than it was in 1979:
Re: David Warner dead at 80
Amazing actor. My guess (my hope!) is he was one of those incredibly charming and kind people who ended up playing sinister villains really well. Although my hunch is a good portion of my generation remembers him best as the helpful scientist from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze. They never did follow up on where he went with that last canister, though, did they?
End of line.
End of line.
