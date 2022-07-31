Star Trek star Nichelle Nichols dead at 89
Damnit
That’s a long time for a redshirt to live. Farewell Uhura, thanks for making space a better place. RIP.
I went to LA Comic Con last December and it was one of Nichelle Nichols final public appearances. I was considering trying to get her autograph, but her management team was charging $150 for it, which was out of budget. But, now I kind of regret not going for it. Bummer. I know she was up there in age at 89 and not in the best health. But, I'm sad that she's now gone. RIP to a legend to the science fiction community and in the TV and film world.
Nichols son announced her passing on Instagram about an hour ago
Fuck. This one really stings as pretty much a lifelong TOS fan. Im really glad that I decided to get an autographed 8x10 from her recently (didnt meet her in person but still). Sad day to be a Trek fan. RIP Nichelle Nichols.
