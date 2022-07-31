DVD Talk Forum

Star Trek star Nichelle Nichols dead at 89

Star Trek star Nichelle Nichols dead at 89

   
Old 07-31-22, 01:50 PM
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 70,478
Received 1,893 Likes on 1,392 Posts
Star Trek star Nichelle Nichols dead at 89



I was debating to whether to put this in TV or Movies. But, Star Trek became popular as a 6 film franchise, so I'm putting it here.

RIP Uhura.
Last edited by DJariya; 07-31-22 at 02:10 PM.
Old 07-31-22, 01:59 PM
DVD Talk Reviewer/Moderator
 
Kurt D's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 10,432
Received 746 Likes on 517 Posts
Re: Star Trek star Nichelle Nichols dead at 89
Damnit
Old 07-31-22, 02:01 PM
Premium Member
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: Soon Heading Out
Posts: 17,727
Received 754 Likes on 565 Posts
Re: Star Trek star Nichelle Nichols dead at 89
That’s a long time for a redshirt to live. Farewell Uhura, thanks for making space a better place. RIP.
Old 07-31-22, 02:02 PM
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 70,478
Received 1,893 Likes on 1,392 Posts
Re: Star Trek star Nichelle Nichols dead at 89
I went to LA Comic Con last December and it was one of Nichelle Nichols final public appearances. I was considering trying to get her autograph, but her management team was charging $150 for it, which was out of budget. But, now I kind of regret not going for it. Bummer. I know she was up there in age at 89 and not in the best health. But, I'm sad that she's now gone. RIP to a legend to the science fiction community and in the TV and film world.
Old 07-31-22, 02:22 PM
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 70,478
Received 1,893 Likes on 1,392 Posts
Re: Star Trek star Nichelle Nichols dead at 89
Nichols son announced her passing on Instagram about an hour ago
Old 07-31-22, 02:31 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 10,181
Received 562 Likes on 419 Posts
Re: Star Trek star Nichelle Nichols dead at 89
Just watched this episode yesterday on Paramount+

Old 07-31-22, 02:44 PM
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 70,478
Received 1,893 Likes on 1,392 Posts
Re: Star Trek star Nichelle Nichols dead at 89

Old 07-31-22, 03:01 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 23,226
Received 754 Likes on 614 Posts
Re: Star Trek star Nichelle Nichols dead at 89
Fuck. This one really stings as pretty much a lifelong TOS fan. Im really glad that I decided to get an autographed 8x10 from her recently (didnt meet her in person but still). Sad day to be a Trek fan. RIP Nichelle Nichols.
