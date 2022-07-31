Re: Star Trek star Nichelle Nichols dead at 89

I went to LA Comic Con last December and it was one of Nichelle Nichols final public appearances. I was considering trying to get her autograph, but her management team was charging $150 for it, which was out of budget. But, now I kind of regret not going for it. Bummer. I know she was up there in age at 89 and not in the best health. But, I'm sad that she's now gone. RIP to a legend to the science fiction community and in the TV and film world.