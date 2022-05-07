DVD Talk Forum

Fire of Love (2022, D: Dosa) - NatGeo documentary

Movie Talk

Fire of Love (2022, D: Dosa) - NatGeo documentary

   
Fire of Love (2022, D: Dosa) - NatGeo documentary


From National Geographic Documentary Films comes the extraordinary love story of intrepid French scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died just as explosively as they lived — capturing the most spectacular imagery ever recorded of their greatest passion: volcanoes.Katia and Maurice Krafft loved two things — each other and volcanoes. For two decades, the daring French volcanologist couple roamed the planet, chasing eruptions and documenting their discoveries. Ultimately, they lost their lives in a 1991 volcanic explosion, leaving a legacy that forever enriched our knowledge of the natural world.

Director Sara Dosa and the filmmaking team fashion a lyrical celebration of the intrepid scientists’ spirit of adventure, drawing from the Kraffts’ spectacular archive. FIRE OF LOVE tells a story of primordial creation and destruction, following two bold explorers as they venture into the unknown, all for the sake of love.
Opens theatrically this week, though limited. I think it will go wide by the end of July.

100% on RT: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/fire_of_love

Since co-distributed with Neon, I imagine this will eventually end up on both Disney+ and Hulu.
