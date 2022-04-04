Metal Lords (2022, D: Sollett) S: Martell, Hainsworth, Greensmith
Two kids start a metal band in a high school where exactly two kids care about metal. They can't find a bassist, but there is this one girl who plays the cello. They need to work together if they're ever going to win the Battle of the Bands.
The cast of Metal Lords includes Jaeden Martell, Isis Hainsworth, Adrian Greensmith, Sufe Bradshaw, Noah Urrea, Analesa Fisher, Michelle Fang, Phelan Davis, with Brett Gelman, and Joe Manganiello.
Metal Lords is directed by the American filmmaker Peter Sollett, director of the films Raising Victor Vargas, Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist, and Freeheld previously. The screenplay is written by D.B. Weiss. Produced by Greg Shapiro & D.B. Weiss. Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine) is executive music producer.
Netflix will debut Metal Lords on April 8th, 2022
