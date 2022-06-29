DVD Talk Forum

See How They Run (2022, D: George) S: Rockwell, Ronan, Brody, Oyelowo, Wilson

Movie Talk

See How They Run (2022, D: George) S: Rockwell, Ronan, Brody, Oyelowo, Wilson

   
See How They Run (2022, D: George) S: Rockwell, Ronan, Brody, Oyelowo, Wilson


In select US theaters starting on September 30th, 2022.

In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and eager rookie Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan) take on the case, the two find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theater underground, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril.

Directed by: Tom George
Written by: Mark Chappell
Cast: Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, Adrien Brody, David Oyelowo, Ruth Wilson, Harris Dickinson, Shirley Henderson, Sian Clifford, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Reece Shearsmith, Charlie Cooper
Re: See How They Run (2022, D: George) S: Rockwell, Ronan, Brody, Oyelowo, Wilson
Looks cute, Clue/Knives Out in a theater done with a dash of Wes Anderson style.
