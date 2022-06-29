See How They Run (2022, D: George) S: Rockwell, Ronan, Brody, Oyelowo, Wilson
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 39,085
Likes: 0
Received 2,740 Likes on 1,873 Posts
See How They Run (2022, D: George) S: Rockwell, Ronan, Brody, Oyelowo, Wilson
In select US theaters starting on September 30th, 2022.
In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and eager rookie Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan) take on the case, the two find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theater underground, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril.
Directed by: Tom George
Written by: Mark Chappell
Cast: Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, Adrien Brody, David Oyelowo, Ruth Wilson, Harris Dickinson, Shirley Henderson, Sian Clifford, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Reece Shearsmith, Charlie Cooper
In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and eager rookie Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan) take on the case, the two find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theater underground, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril.
Directed by: Tom George
Written by: Mark Chappell
Cast: Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, Adrien Brody, David Oyelowo, Ruth Wilson, Harris Dickinson, Shirley Henderson, Sian Clifford, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Reece Shearsmith, Charlie Cooper
#2
Premium Member
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: In my Breakfast Nook looking at Why So Blu
Posts: 17,524
Received 676 Likes on 512 Posts
Re: See How They Run (2022, D: George) S: Rockwell, Ronan, Brody, Oyelowo, Wilson
Looks cute, Clue/Knives Out in a theater done with a dash of Wes Anderson style.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off