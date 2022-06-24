Streets of Fire: worth seeing in 70 mm?
#2
Premium Member
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: In my Breakfast Nook looking at Why So Blu
Posts: 17,485
Received 666 Likes on 505 Posts
Re: Streets of Fire: worth seeing in 70 mm?
YES.
#4
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 7,413
Received 137 Likes on 103 Posts
Re: Streets of Fire: worth seeing in 70 mm?
I would go see any movie being projected in 70MM just because it's such a rarity in my parts, but if I lived in LA or something and it was more common I might be pickier.
Even if Streets Of Fire is bad, it sure doesn't look like it's boring.
#5
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Re: Streets of Fire: worth seeing in 70 mm?
I skipped Earthquake last night (probably a stupid idea) and a few other options. Last Action Hero, Spartacus, and Airport are still on the docket.
I talked to the projectionist and he said all the blow-ups will look like shit, such as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (I already saw it on 35 mm).
#6
DVD Talk Special Edition
Re: Streets of Fire: worth seeing in 70 mm?
Love Streets of Fire and its definitely eye candy, but I don't think blowing it up to 70mm will help at all.
