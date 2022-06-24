DVD Talk Forum

Streets of Fire: worth seeing in 70 mm?

Movie Talk

Streets of Fire: worth seeing in 70 mm?

   
Old 06-24-22, 08:01 PM
bluetoast's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2006
Streets of Fire: worth seeing in 70 mm?
Never seen this, its available, Im consulting the DVDTalk brain trust.
Old 06-24-22, 08:12 PM
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: In my Breakfast Nook looking at Why So Blu
Re: Streets of Fire: worth seeing in 70 mm?
YES.

/thread
Old 06-24-22, 08:17 PM
d2cheer's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 1999
Re: Streets of Fire: worth seeing in 70 mm?
Originally Posted by E Unit View Post
YES.

/thread
Old 06-24-22, 08:21 PM
Crocker Jarmen's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Re: Streets of Fire: worth seeing in 70 mm?
I would go see any movie being projected in 70MM just because it's such a rarity in my parts, but if I lived in LA or something and it was more common I might be pickier.

Even if Streets Of Fire is bad, it sure doesn't look like it's boring.
Old 06-24-22, 08:30 PM
bluetoast's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2006
Re: Streets of Fire: worth seeing in 70 mm?
I skipped Earthquake last night (probably a stupid idea) and a few other options. Last Action Hero, Spartacus, and Airport are still on the docket.

I talked to the projectionist and he said all the blow-ups will look like shit, such as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (I already saw it on 35 mm).
Old 06-24-22, 10:04 PM
TheAllPurposeNothing's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 1999
Location: Reisterstown, MD
Re: Streets of Fire: worth seeing in 70 mm?
Love Streets of Fire and its definitely eye candy, but I don't think blowing it up to 70mm will help at all.
