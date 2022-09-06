The Drive-In Movie Theater Thread

Past Showings

I inadvertently temporarily derailed another thread with talk about me going to the drive-in, so to avoid that in the future, I figured I'd start my own thread about it. I'll post about when I go, and I encourage anyone else to share their experiences or memories.As I previously mentioned in that other thread, the drive-in has really started to become my preferred way of going to the movie theater. I think it has a lot to do with being able to still avoid people, antisocial to the end. Ha, ha. But there are a number of reasons. It has been a great alternative for me. I pick up dinner somewhere beforehand and get there early to make sure I get a good parking spot.While outside food is allowed, grills aren't. Engines must be off during the movie. No sitting on top of cars. No car lights, no honking. Something came up in the other thread along the lines of how odd it was to have a drive-in playing first-run movies and not allowing things like grilling and such. I didn't have much of an answer. Honestly, I hadn't really thought about it. I just figured that's how all of them were, but I gave it some thought and actually have an answer.I live in one of the most low-income parts of the country, but this theater gives a family the chance to pile into a car and only have to pay $10 admission per car (half price on Tuesdays) for a double feature. There are probably a lot of people there who legitimately couldn't afford to take their kids to see the latest Marvel film, as an example. This provides the opportunity to take the whole family to see a new movie projected on a big screen. I think that's pretty cool. I think it might also help explain why people tend to be more focused on the movie - or are at least quietly respectful. It's pretty crazy, though, seeing a packed drive-in, and it does get packed depending on the showing.I believe the theater I go to has been operating since the glory days of drive-ins. Of course, it has upgraded equipment along the way. It runs a double feature every night, rain or shine. For me, one of the charms is the totally odd pairings there sometimes will be. I'm going to list all the ones I remember going to in this post, though can't promise they're in order, and will just make new posts about them here in this thread in the future.So, do you have a drive-in that you go to? Or any experiences you'd care to share? Good or bad? I promise to be nice. I understand the vibe might not be for everyone.Eternals and AntlersEncanto and Last Night in SohoSpiderman No Way Home and Ghostbusters AfterlifeWest Side Story and First Kingsman (the place was dead for this!)Scream 5 and Matrix ResurrectionsLicorice Pizza and MoonfallDog and The Batman (super weird that Batman played second on its premiere night ...)Doctor Strange 2 and Green Ghost & the Masters of the StoneTop Gun Maverick and FirestarterProbably not the best representation but a picture taken at Licorice Pizza.