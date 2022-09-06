The Drive-In Movie Theater Thread
The Drive-In Movie Theater Thread
I inadvertently temporarily derailed another thread with talk about me going to the drive-in, so to avoid that in the future, I figured I'd start my own thread about it. I'll post about when I go, and I encourage anyone else to share their experiences or memories.
As I previously mentioned in that other thread, the drive-in has really started to become my preferred way of going to the movie theater. I think it has a lot to do with being able to still avoid people, antisocial to the end. Ha, ha. But there are a number of reasons. It has been a great alternative for me. I pick up dinner somewhere beforehand and get there early to make sure I get a good parking spot.
While outside food is allowed, grills aren't. Engines must be off during the movie. No sitting on top of cars. No car lights, no honking. Something came up in the other thread along the lines of how odd it was to have a drive-in playing first-run movies and not allowing things like grilling and such. I didn't have much of an answer. Honestly, I hadn't really thought about it. I just figured that's how all of them were, but I gave it some thought and actually have an answer.
I live in one of the most low-income parts of the country, but this theater gives a family the chance to pile into a car and only have to pay $10 admission per car (half price on Tuesdays) for a double feature. There are probably a lot of people there who legitimately couldn't afford to take their kids to see the latest Marvel film, as an example. This provides the opportunity to take the whole family to see a new movie projected on a big screen. I think that's pretty cool. I think it might also help explain why people tend to be more focused on the movie - or are at least quietly respectful. It's pretty crazy, though, seeing a packed drive-in, and it does get packed depending on the showing.
I believe the theater I go to has been operating since the glory days of drive-ins. Of course, it has upgraded equipment along the way. It runs a double feature every night, rain or shine. For me, one of the charms is the totally odd pairings there sometimes will be. I'm going to list all the ones I remember going to in this post, though can't promise they're in order, and will just make new posts about them here in this thread in the future.
So, do you have a drive-in that you go to? Or any experiences you'd care to share? Good or bad? I promise to be nice. I understand the vibe might not be for everyone.
Past Showings
Eternals and Antlers
Encanto and Last Night in Soho
Spiderman No Way Home and Ghostbusters Afterlife
West Side Story and First Kingsman (the place was dead for this!)
Scream 5 and Matrix Resurrections
Licorice Pizza and Moonfall
Dog and The Batman (super weird that Batman played second on its premiere night ...)
Doctor Strange 2 and Green Ghost & the Masters of the Stone
Top Gun Maverick and Firestarter
Probably not the best representation but a picture taken at Licorice Pizza.
In my junior high and high school years I live in a really small AZ town. ALL we had was a drive-in until they built a tiny walk-in theater. The drive-in was the social center of the city. It was Facebook of the 70s. The unique thing about was, while it had the usual cheapass metal speakers, they had a plug. When you paid the entry fee, they handed you a speaker. You had to hand it back on your way out. I wasn't sure if that was to cut down on theft or on people hearing the movie without paying. If you wanted to see a movie in a regular theater, you'd have to drive either to Phoenix or Las Vegas.
Before I got my own car I would take my mom's station wagon to the drive-in. Sometimes friends or classmates would pile in so we could all watch the movie together. One time this girl, Teri Brady, sat next to me. Her breast brushed against my arm and that was when I felt(noticed) the softness for the first time.
Fast forward several years. Married with children. Drive-ins were a choice. Easier and cheaper to pile the family and food into the car. But drive-ins, at least back in the day was a crappy way to see a movie. Quality was bad because projecting a large distance would degrade the quality. Especially on those humid nights in FL. Nowadays you have better digital projectors and in-car sound.
Before I got my own car I would take my mom's station wagon to the drive-in. Sometimes friends or classmates would pile in so we could all watch the movie together. One time this girl, Teri Brady, sat next to me. Her breast brushed against my arm and that was when I felt(noticed) the softness for the first time.
Fast forward several years. Married with children. Drive-ins were a choice. Easier and cheaper to pile the family and food into the car. But drive-ins, at least back in the day was a crappy way to see a movie. Quality was bad because projecting a large distance would degrade the quality. Especially on those humid nights in FL. Nowadays you have better digital projectors and in-car sound.
