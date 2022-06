One Punch Man (D: Lin)

Quote:

After exiting, it didnít take Justin Lin very long to rev up another franchise. Heís set to directfor Sony Pictures. Scott Rosenberg Jeff Pinkner , who teamed onare set to write the live-action film adaptation of worldwide hit manga series. Sony Pictures acquired the film rights from Shueisha.Avi Arad and Ari Arad of Arad Productionsfilm series,film series,) are producing the film. Lin will also be a producer and will work with the scribes on a rewrite with the intention to begin production by yearís end.Hugely popular in both Japan and around the world,follows the story of Saitama, a superhero who can defeat any opponent with a single punch but seeks to find a worthy opponent after growing bored by a lack of challenges in his fight against evil.