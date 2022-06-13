One Punch Man (D: Lin)
One Punch Man (D: Lin)
After exiting Fast X, it didnt take Justin Lin very long to rev up another franchise. Hes set to direct One Punch Man for Sony Pictures. Scott Rosenberg & Jeff Pinkner, who teamed on Jumanji: The Next Level, and Venom, are set to write the live-action film adaptation of worldwide hit manga series. Sony Pictures acquired the film rights from Shueisha.
Avi Arad and Ari Arad of Arad Productions (Spider-Man film series, Iron Man, X-Men film series, Venom) are producing the film. Lin will also be a producer and will work with the scribes on a rewrite with the intention to begin production by years end.
Hugely popular in both Japan and around the world, One Punch Man follows the story of Saitama, a superhero who can defeat any opponent with a single punch but seeks to find a worthy opponent after growing bored by a lack of challenges in his fight against evil.
