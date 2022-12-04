As They Made Us (2022, W/D: Bialik) S: Agron, Helberg, Bergen, Hoffman

Quote:

Available in THEATERS, on DIGITAL and ON DEMAND, April 8th, 2022



As They Made Us follows Abigail (Agron), a divorced mother of two, who is struggling to balance the dynamic forces within her dysfunctional family as she attempts to cultivate new love. Her father Eugene (Hoffman) has a degenerative condition that he and his wife Barbara (Bergen) refuse to accept, and her brother Nathan (Helberg) has been estranged from the family for decades. A self-appointed fixer, Abigail attempts to mend her complicated family's dysfunction before its too late.



Cast: Dianna Agron, Simon Helberg, Candice Bergen, Dustin Hoffman



Director: Mayim Bialik