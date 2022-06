‘Ghostbusters’ Animated Feature (Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan)

On the heels of the newly announced toon series in the works at Netfilx comes word of an animated feature based on the 38-year-old IP. Sony Pictures Animation is teaming with Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan to develop the untitled movie from Brenda Hsueh’s script. Who they gonna call to direct it? Chris Prynoski and Jennifer Kluska.Sony Pictures made the announcement tonight during its Ghostbusters Day Ecto-Fest, which celebrates the June 8, 1984, release of the original film.