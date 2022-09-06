DVD Talk Forum

Ghostbusters Animated Feature (Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan)

Ghostbusters Animated Feature (Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan)

Ghostbusters Animated Feature In Works With Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan

On the heels of the newly announced Ghostbusters toon series in the works at Netfilx comes word of an animated feature based on the 38-year-old IP.

Sony Pictures Animation is teaming with Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan to develop the untitled movie from Brenda Hsuehs script. Who they gonna call to direct it? Chris Prynoski and Jennifer Kluska.

Sony Pictures made the announcement tonight during its Ghostbusters Day Ecto-Fest, which celebrates the June 8, 1984, release of the original film.
