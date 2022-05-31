My Dead Dad (2022, D: Frey) D: Correa, Cruz, Dietz, Rex, Bauer, Stewart, Pontius
A young burnout discovers his estranged father is dead, leaving him the responsibility of managing an apartment complex. With hopes of cutting ties, he's forced to grow up, learning about the dad he never knew through the eclectic tenants.
My Dead Dead is streaming on HBO Max on June 1.
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/my_dead_dad
