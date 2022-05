Poser (2022, D: Dixon/Segev) S: Sylvie Mix, Bobbi Kitten

Quote:

Wallflower Lennon Gates (Sylvie Mix) yearns for access to the inner sanctum of the underground music scene in Columbus, Ohio. When she creates a podcast to interview the local artists she adores, Lennon discovers her own musical ambitions, develops a fast friendship with the striking, confident performer Bobbi Kitten, and in the process creates an identity not wholly her own. Soon, Lennonís aspirations, with some constructive coaxing from Bobbi to find her voice, lead her down a path of dark obsession.World Premiere: 2021 Tribeca Film FestivalDirected by Noah Dixon & Ori SegevIn theaters June 2022.Learn more and find theaters at https://poser.oscilloscope.net/