Poser (2022, D: Dixon/Segev) S: Sylvie Mix, Bobbi Kitten

Learn more and find theaters at Wallflower Lennon Gates (Sylvie Mix) yearns for access to the inner sanctum of the underground music scene in Columbus, Ohio. When she creates a podcast to interview the local artists she adores, Lennon discovers her own musical ambitions, develops a fast friendship with the striking, confident performer Bobbi Kitten, and in the process creates an identity not wholly her own. Soon, Lennons aspirations, with some constructive coaxing from Bobbi to find her voice, lead her down a path of dark obsession.World Premiere: 2021 Tribeca Film FestivalDirected by Noah Dixon & Ori SegevIn theaters June 2022.Learn more and find theaters at https://poser.oscilloscope.net/

This was probably my favorite film I saw at Tribeca last year. Also honorable mention on my favorite films of 2021 list.Filmed in Columbus, OH with real local musicians. Bobbi Kitten is from the band Damn the Witch Siren.Since this distributed by Oscilliscope, it will probably only play independent theaters... .but worth checking out on VOD when the time comes.