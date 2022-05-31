DVD Talk Forum

Poser (2022, D: Dixon/Segev) S: Sylvie Mix, Bobbi Kitten

Poser (2022, D: Dixon/Segev) S: Sylvie Mix, Bobbi Kitten

   
Poser (2022, D: Dixon/Segev) S: Sylvie Mix, Bobbi Kitten


Wallflower Lennon Gates (Sylvie Mix) yearns for access to the inner sanctum of the underground music scene in Columbus, Ohio. When she creates a podcast to interview the local artists she adores, Lennon discovers her own musical ambitions, develops a fast friendship with the striking, confident performer Bobbi Kitten, and in the process creates an identity not wholly her own. Soon, Lennons aspirations, with some constructive coaxing from Bobbi to find her voice, lead her down a path of dark obsession.

World Premiere: 2021 Tribeca Film Festival

Directed by Noah Dixon & Ori Segev

In theaters June 2022.

Learn more and find theaters at https://poser.oscilloscope.net/
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11175956/
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/poser

This was probably my favorite film I saw at Tribeca last year. Also honorable mention on my favorite films of 2021 list.

Filmed in Columbus, OH with real local musicians. Bobbi Kitten is from the band Damn the Witch Siren.

Since this distributed by Oscilliscope, it will probably only play independent theaters... .but worth checking out on VOD when the time comes.

