Devotion (2022, D: Dillard) -- Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell
Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name, tells the harrowing true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War. Their heroic sacrifices would ultimately make them the Navy's most celebrated wingmen.
Directed by: J.D. Dillard
Screenplay by: Jake Crane & Jonathan A. H. Stewart
Based on the book by: Adam Makos
Produced by: Molly Smith Rachel Smith Thad Luckinbill Trent Luckinbill
Executive Producers: J.D. Dillard Glen Powell
Cast: Jonathan Majors Glen Powell Christina Jackson and Thomas Sadoski Joe Jonas
The teaser trailer was released a few days ago. This comes out in October.
And wow, Glen Powell in another military movie with planes.
