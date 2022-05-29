Devotion (2022, D: Dillard) -- Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell

Quote:



Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name, tells the harrowing true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War. Their heroic sacrifices would ultimately make them the Navy's most celebrated wingmen.



Directed by: J.D. Dillard



Screenplay by: Jake Crane & Jonathan A. H. Stewart



Based on the book by: Adam Makos



Produced by: Molly Smith Rachel Smith Thad Luckinbill Trent Luckinbill



Executive Producers: J.D. Dillard Glen Powell



Cast: Jonathan Majors Glen Powell Christina Jackson and Thomas Sadoski Joe Jonas



