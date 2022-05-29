DVD Talk Forum

Devotion (2022, D: Dillard) -- Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell

Devotion (2022, D: Dillard) -- Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell

   
Devotion (2022, D: Dillard) -- Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell



Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name, tells the harrowing true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War. Their heroic sacrifices would ultimately make them the Navy's most celebrated wingmen.

Directed by: J.D. Dillard

Screenplay by: Jake Crane & Jonathan A. H. Stewart

Based on the book by: Adam Makos

Produced by: Molly Smith Rachel Smith Thad Luckinbill Trent Luckinbill

Executive Producers: J.D. Dillard Glen Powell

Cast: Jonathan Majors Glen Powell Christina Jackson and Thomas Sadoski Joe Jonas



The teaser trailer was released a few days ago. This comes out in October.

And wow, Glen Powell in another military movie with planes.


