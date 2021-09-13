Eraser: Reborn (2022)

Quote:

EXCLUSIVE: Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels star Dominic Sherwood is starring in a Warner Bros reboot of its 1996 Arnold Schwarzenegger action pic Eraser.



Eraser: Reborn was shot under-the-radar this summer with cast also including Jacky Lai (V-Wars), McKinley Belcher III (Ozark) and Eddie Ramos (Animal Kingdom). John Pogue (Deep Blue Sea 3) directed.



The film follows U.S. Marshal Mason Pollard who specializes in engineering the fake deaths of witnesses that need to leave no trace of their existence.



Producers are The Last of the Mohicans and First Knight producer Hunt Lowry and Patty Reed (Deep Blue Sea 3). Lowry has had a longtime connection with Warner Bros via his Roserock Films banner.



The movie, which is now in post-production, has been made for Warner Bros Home Entertainment (but not for HBO Max, we understand) for a probable release in spring 2022. We hear there will be windows after the home entertainment release.



In the 1996 original, produced by Arnold Kopelson, Schwarzenegger starred as the witness protection specialist who becomes suspicious of his co-workers when dealing with a case involving high-tech weapons.



The Chuck Russell-directed action-thriller grossed around $240 million off an estimated $100M budget and scored an Academy Award nomination for Best Sound Effects. Also starring were Vanessa Williams, James Caan and James Coburn.



Sherwoods feature credits include Vampire Academy and Dont Sleep.