RIP Bo Hopkins

   
RIP Bo Hopkins
Dropping like flies now. American Graffiti is one of my favorite movies. He was perfect. Heart attack got him. RIP

Bo Hopkins, Wild Bunch and American Graffiti Actor, Dies at 84

Bo Hopkins, the wily actor with the wild-eyed gaze who came to fame portraying thieves and scoundrels in such films as The Wild Bunch, American Graffiti, Midnight Express and White Lightning, died Saturday. He was 84.

Hopkins died at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys after suffering a heart attack on May 9, his wife of 33 years, Sian, told The Hollywood Reporter.


