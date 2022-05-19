DVD Talk Forum

Film composer Vangelis dead at 79

Movie Talk

Film composer Vangelis dead at 79

   
05-19-22, 12:39 PM
Film composer Vangelis dead at 79
05-19-22, 12:40 PM
Re: Film composer Vangelis dead at 79
RIP. So recognizable when you hear his stuff. Blade Runner is still one of my fave soundtracks.
05-19-22, 12:45 PM
Re: Film composer Vangelis dead at 79
I still have a couple of his CDs.
05-19-22, 01:02 PM
Re: Film composer Vangelis dead at 79
I have the red vinyl from almost 10 years ago? I think it's OOP and goes for a lot of money now.

I also read that he died to complications from COVID.
05-19-22, 01:02 PM
Re: Film composer Vangelis dead at 79

Chariots of Fire vs Raiders of the Lost Ark for Best Original Score had to be one of the five toughest Oscar choices in history.
05-19-22, 01:04 PM
Re: Film composer Vangelis dead at 79
His Chariots of Fire score helps make that movie.
05-19-22, 01:10 PM
Re: Film composer Vangelis dead at 79
One of the absolute greats.
