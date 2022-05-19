Film composer Vangelis dead at 79
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 69,316
Received 1,655 Likes on 1,214 Posts
Film composer Vangelis dead at 79
#2
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: Gateway Cities/Harbor Region
Posts: 60,645
Received 804 Likes on 540 Posts
Re: Film composer Vangelis dead at 79
RIP. So recognizable when you hear his stuff. Blade Runner is still one of my fave soundtracks.
#3
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: Albuquerque
Posts: 27,445
Received 788 Likes on 515 Posts
Re: Film composer Vangelis dead at 79
I still have a couple of his CDs.
#4
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 34,985
Received 648 Likes on 504 Posts
Re: Film composer Vangelis dead at 79
I have the red vinyl from almost 10 years ago? I think it's OOP and goes for a lot of money now.
I also read that he died to complications from COVID.
#5
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 60,833
Received 2,874 Likes on 1,889 Posts
Re: Film composer Vangelis dead at 79
Chariots of Fire vs Raiders of the Lost Ark for Best Original Score had to be one of the five toughest Oscar choices in history.
#6
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: The Phantom Zone
Posts: 25,427
Received 451 Likes on 388 Posts
Re: Film composer Vangelis dead at 79
His Chariots of Fire score helps make that movie.
