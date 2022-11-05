Terror Train (2022) - remake
The classic 1980 slasher movie Terror Train starring Jamie Lee Curtis is getting a remake this Halloween season, with Tubi announcing their very own Terror Train this morning!
Tubi has collaborated with Incendo on the remake of the cult classic horror film. A Tubi Original, Terror Train is slated to premiere this October as part of the platforms successful annual month-long Halloween-inspired genre celebration, Terror on Tubi.
In this contemporary reimagining, eerie excitement is in the air as Alana (Robyn Alomar) and a group of college seniors board a party train for a Halloween-themed bash, but their fun spirals into fear as attendees are killed off one by one by an unknown killer. Concealed by costumes and plagued with chaos, everyone is a suspect. As the party train continues full steam ahead, Alana must race against the rails to find the killer before she becomes the next victim.
The new cast is led by Canadian actress Robyn Alomar (Utopia Falls), as well as Tim Rozon (Schitts Creek). The remake is written by Ian Carpenter and Aaron Martin (Slasher), and is directed by long-time Incendo collaborator Philippe Gagnon (Amber Alert).
We cant wait for viewers to take a ride on the Terror Train, the tentpole for our annual Terror on Tubi event in October, said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi. With an incredibly talented team of filmmakers and star-making performances, this movie continues to cement Tubi as a key destination for horror fans.
Said Brook Peters, Executive Producer, Incendo, Our strategy to diversify and grow our production slate is coming to fruition and we couldnt be more pleased to find such an incredible partner in Tubi for this project. Tubi has had enormous success with horror-genre content, and we cant wait for them to bring our take on Terror Train to their audience in the U.S.
