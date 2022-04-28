DVD Talk Forum

Dashcam (2022, D: Savage)

Old 04-28-22, 10:43 AM
Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 38,395
Dashcam (2022, D: Savage)


ITS FINALLY HERE.

From Rob Savage, director of 2020s breakout hit HOST, and Blumhouse, comes DASHCAM. Follow two friends on a horror-fuelled road trip as they livestream the most terrifying night of their lives.

In Theaters and On Demand June 3rd.
Reviews from TIFF 2021: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/dashcam
Old 04-28-22, 11:11 AM
Join Date: Jan 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 4,053
Re: Dashcam (2022, D: Savage)
This was on my list of TIFF 'possibles' last year, but I just couldn't get jazzed enough to stream it, and the reviews at the time seemed to bear that out. Mind you, HOST turned out to be more effective than I thought it would be, so I'm sure I'll give this a shot eventually. I do feel like this 'screen horror' trend (or whatever it's called) is getting a little pooped out.
