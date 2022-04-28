Re: Dashcam (2022, D: Savage)

This was on my list of TIFF 'possibles' last year, but I just couldn't get jazzed enough to stream it, and the reviews at the time seemed to bear that out. Mind you, HOST turned out to be more effective than I thought it would be, so I'm sure I'll give this a shot eventually. I do feel like this 'screen horror' trend (or whatever it's called) is getting a little pooped out.