Dashcam (2022, D: Savage)
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 38,395
Likes: 0
Received 2,506 Likes on 1,715 Posts
Dashcam (2022, D: Savage)
ITS FINALLY HERE.
From Rob Savage, director of 2020s breakout hit HOST, and Blumhouse, comes DASHCAM. Follow two friends on a horror-fuelled road trip as they livestream the most terrifying night of their lives.
In Theaters and On Demand June 3rd.
From Rob Savage, director of 2020s breakout hit HOST, and Blumhouse, comes DASHCAM. Follow two friends on a horror-fuelled road trip as they livestream the most terrifying night of their lives.
In Theaters and On Demand June 3rd.
#2
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Join Date: Jan 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 4,053
Received 157 Likes on 121 Posts
Re: Dashcam (2022, D: Savage)
This was on my list of TIFF 'possibles' last year, but I just couldn't get jazzed enough to stream it, and the reviews at the time seemed to bear that out. Mind you, HOST turned out to be more effective than I thought it would be, so I'm sure I'll give this a shot eventually. I do feel like this 'screen horror' trend (or whatever it's called) is getting a little pooped out.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off