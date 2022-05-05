Easter Sunday (2022, D: Chandrasekhar) S: Koy, Yang, Carrere, Wardell, Cordero, Haddish, Phillips

DVD Talk Forum

Easter Sunday
In Theaters August 5
www.eastersundaymovie.com

Stand-up comedy sensation Jo Koy (Jo Koy: In His Elements, Jo Koy: Comin in Hot) stars as a man returning home for an Easter celebration with his riotous, bickering, eating, drinking, laughing, loving family, in this love letter to his Filipino-American community. Easter Sunday features an all-star comedic cast that includes Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley series), Tia Carrere (True Lies, Waynes World films), Brandon Wardell (Curb Your Enthusiasm series), Tony nominee Eva Noblezada (Broadways Hadestown), Lydia Gaston (Broadways The King and I), Asif Ali (WandaVision), Rodney To (Parks and Recreation series), Eugene Cordero (The Good Place series), Jay Chandrasekhar (I Love You, Man), Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip) and Lou Diamond Phillips (Courage Under Fire).

Easter Sunday, from DreamWorks Pictures, is directed by Jay Chandrasekhar (Super Troopers, The Dukes of Hazzard), from a script by Ken Cheng (series Wilfred, Betas). The film is produced by Ridebacks Dan Lin (The Lego Movie franchise, It franchise) and Jonathan Eirich (Aladdin, The Two Popes), and is executive produced by Jo Koy, Jessica Gao, Jimmy O. Yang, Ken Cheng, Joe Meloche, Nick Reynolds and Seth William Meier. The film will be distributed by Universal Pictures domestically. Amblin Partners and Universal will share international distribution rights.
