Warner Brothers to go 45 day theatrical only window in 2022
For the folks here who don’t like going to theatres, the HBO Max deal is over next year.
I don't think it's as simple as Warner thinks it's going to be. Pandora has opened the box. The genie has escaped the bottle.
Regardless, I don't think the pre-pandemic theatrical model is going to go back to what it was before once people got a taste of first-run movies beamed directly into their living rooms. Studios can try. Though I hope theaters will continue to exist. Seeing the final battle in Avengers: Endgame for the first time wouldn't have the same impact on a small screen.
