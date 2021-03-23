DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Warner Brothers to go 45 day theatrical only window in 2022

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Warner Brothers to go 45 day theatrical only window in 2022

   
Old 03-23-21, 10:44 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 63,671
Received 737 Likes on 545 Posts
Warner Brothers to go 45 day theatrical only window in 2022



For the folks here who don’t like going to theatres, the HBO Max deal is over next year.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-23-21, 10:47 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
PatD's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Posts: 3,204
Likes: 0
Received 101 Likes on 77 Posts
Re: Warner Brothers to go 45 day theatrical only window in 2022
I don't think it's as simple as Warner thinks it's going to be. Pandora has opened the box. The genie has escaped the bottle.
PatD is online now  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
ddrknghtrtns (03-23-21)
Old 03-23-21, 11:00 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Ash Ketchum's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2009
Posts: 12,046
Received 75 Likes on 56 Posts
Re: Warner Brothers to go 45 day theatrical only window in 2022
Originally Posted by PatD View Post
I don't think it's as simple as Warner thinks it's going to be. Pandora has opened the box. The genie has escaped the bottle.
Sometimes mixed metaphors come in very handy.
Ash Ketchum is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-23-21, 11:14 AM
  #4  
DVD Talk Reviewer
 
Kurt D's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 7,830
Received 92 Likes on 75 Posts
Re: Warner Brothers to go 45 day theatrical only window in 2022
Hey-o!
Kurt D is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-23-21, 11:32 AM
  #5  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
PatD's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Posts: 3,204
Likes: 0
Received 101 Likes on 77 Posts
Re: Warner Brothers to go 45 day theatrical only window in 2022
Originally Posted by Ash Ketchum View Post
Sometimes mixed metaphors come in very handy.
Ha! In fairness, it would have been a mixed metaphor if it was one sentence, but I purposely made it two--however I could be wrong. I don't know this stuff.

Regardless, I don't think the pre-pandemic theatrical model is going to go back to what it was before once people got a taste of first-run movies beamed directly into their living rooms. Studios can try. Though I hope theaters will continue to exist. Seeing the final battle in Avengers: Endgame for the first time wouldn't have the same impact on a small screen.
PatD is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.