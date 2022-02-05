The Takedown (2022, D: Leterrier) S: Omar Sy, Laurent Lafitte
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 38,447
Likes: 0
Received 2,521 Likes on 1,724 Posts
The Takedown (2022, D: Leterrier) S: Omar Sy, Laurent Lafitte
Ousmane Diakité (Omar Sy) and François Monge (Laurent Lafitte) are two cops with very different styles, backgrounds and careers. The unlikely pair are reunited once again for a new investigation that takes them across France. What seemed to be a simple drug deal turns out to be a high scale criminal case wrapped in danger and unexpected comedy.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off