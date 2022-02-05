DVD Talk Forum

The Takedown (2022, D: Leterrier) S: Omar Sy, Laurent Lafitte

The Takedown (2022, D: Leterrier) S: Omar Sy, Laurent Lafitte

   
The Takedown (2022, D: Leterrier) S: Omar Sy, Laurent Lafitte


Ousmane Diakité (Omar Sy) and François Monge (Laurent Lafitte) are two cops with very different styles, backgrounds and careers. The unlikely pair are reunited once again for a new investigation that takes them across France. What seemed to be a simple drug deal turns out to be a high scale criminal case wrapped in danger and unexpected comedy.
The trailer is dubbed in English. You should be able to watch with the film with original French audio and English subs.
Fast X - Fast & Furious 10: Part 1 & Part 2 (2023/2024, D: ?)

