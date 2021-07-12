Official 2021 Movie Guild and Critic's Awards Thread

I did this last year : Making a thread to keep track of the awards given to movies before the Golden Globes and Oscars are handed out.



A complete list of this year’s National Board of Review award winners follows.



Best film: Licorice Pizza

Best director: Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Best actor: Will Smith, King Richard

Best actress: Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best supporting actor: Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Best supporting actress: Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best original screenplay: Asghar Farhadi, A Hero

Best adapted screenplay: Joel Coen, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Breakthrough performance: Alana Haim & Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Best directorial debut: Michael Sarnoski, Pig

Best animated feature: Encanto

Best foreign language film: A Hero

Best documentary: Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Best ensemble: The Harder They Fall

Outstanding achievement in cinematography: Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth

NBR Freedom of Expression Award: Flee





Top Films (in alphabetical order)



Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Last Duel

Nightmare Alley

Red Rocket

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story



Top 5 Foreign Language Films (in alphabetical order)



Benedetta

Lamb

Lingui, The Sacred Bonds

Titane

The Worst Person in the World



Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order)



Ascension

Attica

Flee

The Rescue

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain



Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order)



The Card Counter

C’mon C’mon

CODA

The Green Knight

Holler

Jockey

Old Henry

Pig

Shiva Baby

The Souvenir Part II



_____________________________



New York Film Critics Circle Awards





Here’s the complete NYFCC winners list:



Best Film: “Drive My Car” (Sideshow and Janus Films)



Best Director: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)



Best Actor: Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)



Best Actress: Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)



Best Supporting Actor: Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)



Best Supporting Actress: Kathryn Hunter, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” (Apple Original Films/A24)



Best Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)



Best Animated Film: “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” (Netflix)



Best Cinematography: Janusz Kaminski, “West Side Story” (20th Century Studios)



Best First Film: Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter” (Netflix)



Best Foreign Language Film: “The Worst Person in the World” (Norway)



Best Non-Fiction Film: “Flee” (Neon)



Special Award: Maya Cade for the creation of the Black Film Archive



Special Award: Diane Weyermann, a posthumous award for supporting daring and impactful filmmaking at Sundance and Participant



Special Award: Marshall Fine for his years of service as NYFCC’s general manager and decades on the New York film scene