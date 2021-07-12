Official 2021 Movie Guild and Critic's Awards Thread
Official 2021 Movie Guild and Critic's Awards Thread
I did this last year : Making a thread to keep track of the awards given to movies before the Golden Globes and Oscars are handed out.
A complete list of this year’s National Board of Review award winners follows.
Best film: Licorice Pizza
Best director: Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Best actor: Will Smith, King Richard
Best actress: Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best supporting actor: Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Best supporting actress: Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Best original screenplay: Asghar Farhadi, A Hero
Best adapted screenplay: Joel Coen, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Breakthrough performance: Alana Haim & Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Best directorial debut: Michael Sarnoski, Pig
Best animated feature: Encanto
Best foreign language film: A Hero
Best documentary: Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Best ensemble: The Harder They Fall
Outstanding achievement in cinematography: Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth
NBR Freedom of Expression Award: Flee
Top Films (in alphabetical order)
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Last Duel
Nightmare Alley
Red Rocket
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Top 5 Foreign Language Films (in alphabetical order)
Benedetta
Lamb
Lingui, The Sacred Bonds
Titane
The Worst Person in the World
Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order)
Ascension
Attica
Flee
The Rescue
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain
Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order)
The Card Counter
C’mon C’mon
CODA
The Green Knight
Holler
Jockey
Old Henry
Pig
Shiva Baby
The Souvenir Part II
_____________________________
New York Film Critics Circle Awards
Here’s the complete NYFCC winners list:
Best Film: “Drive My Car” (Sideshow and Janus Films)
Best Director: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)
Best Actor: Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)
Best Actress: Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
Best Supporting Actor: Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)
Best Supporting Actress: Kathryn Hunter, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” (Apple Original Films/A24)
Best Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
Best Animated Film: “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” (Netflix)
Best Cinematography: Janusz Kaminski, “West Side Story” (20th Century Studios)
Best First Film: Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter” (Netflix)
Best Foreign Language Film: “The Worst Person in the World” (Norway)
Best Non-Fiction Film: “Flee” (Neon)
Special Award: Maya Cade for the creation of the Black Film Archive
Special Award: Diane Weyermann, a posthumous award for supporting daring and impactful filmmaking at Sundance and Participant
Special Award: Marshall Fine for his years of service as NYFCC’s general manager and decades on the New York film scene
_____________________________
