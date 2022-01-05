Another "What was this movie?" thread.

I saw the movie as a child on TV around 1968 to 1970 and it just confused me. It was color.



The movie may have been a romantic farce or a straight romance. I only remember two scenes. First, the young couple argue about how to say "I love you" with a car horn: either with one honk for each word or with one honk for each letter. (I honk L honk O honk V honk E honk ...). Second, the man insists that his girlfriend put on a full body stocking before going out and then he jabs a thorn into her toe. The idea is to go to the doctor and have her get fully undressed for him to just look at her toe. It doesn't work: the doctor tells them it was just a little pinprick and dismisses them.



The movie might have been European and dubbed into English, but the spelling scene makes that unlikely.