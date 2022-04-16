Best/Worst scenes of fake musicians "playing"...

So channel surfing and Six Days Seven Nights was on. At the start of the film a resort band was playing and it was comically obvious that they were just holding random instruments and moving to a random beat that has nothing to do with the song that was dubbed in.



As a musician who plays guitar/drums it drives me bonkers when I see this stuff. Wrong hand positions, drum kits that are too simple for the song being "played", etc.



So what are some terrible and good examples of "bands" in movies?

