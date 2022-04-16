DVD Talk Forum

Best/Worst scenes of fake musicians "playing"...

Movie Talk

Best/Worst scenes of fake musicians "playing"...

   
04-16-22, 04:33 PM
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: Houston, Tx
Best/Worst scenes of fake musicians "playing"...
So channel surfing and Six Days Seven Nights was on. At the start of the film a resort band was playing and it was comically obvious that they were just holding random instruments and moving to a random beat that has nothing to do with the song that was dubbed in.

As a musician who plays guitar/drums it drives me bonkers when I see this stuff. Wrong hand positions, drum kits that are too simple for the song being "played", etc.

So what are some terrible and good examples of "bands" in movies?
04-16-22, 05:21 PM
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Re: Best/Worst scenes of fake musicians "playing"...


Band is okay, but that white audience is about a fake looking as it gets.
04-16-22, 05:25 PM
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Re: Best/Worst scenes of fake musicians "playing"...
This sort of thing is everywhere. I stumbled upon this clip from The Simpsons episode where Bart learns the drums and goes head to head with The White Stripes:

