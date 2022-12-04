Greyhound sequel in the works at Apple

Quote:

EXCLUSIVE: After collaborating on the 2020 film Greyhound  with a sequel in the works  and the just-wrapped WWII series Masters of the Air, Playtone partners Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman have made multi-year exclusive overall deal with Apple TV+.



The pact encompasses series, documentaries and unscripted projects for Apple to develop, produce and distribute globally. Along with Apple Studios and Steven Spielbergs Amblin Television, Playtone picked up where it left off  telling the WWII story with earlier Emmy-winning efforts The Pacific and Band of Brothers, both for HBO. Masters of the Air, with an ensemble of young actors including Elvis star Austin Butler, follows the deeply personal story of the American bomber boys in World War II who brought the war to Hitlers doorstep.



Playtone productions have won a slew of Emmys for series that include John Adams and Olive Kitteridge.



Apple Original Films and Playtone have begun to move forward on a sequel to Greyhound, the WWII thriller feature that starred Hanks and became one of Apple TV+s most watched entries.