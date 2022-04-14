Do movies from your childhood still hold up?

So the movies you grew up on and loved in your remembering from childhood, when youve watched them again do they still hold up well today and you can enjoy? Or perhaps no?



i think some do and some dont. Like some like Cant Buy Me Love, they hold up well. Robocop, The Terminator still hold up, but remember being disappointed with Remo Williams watching again. Could barely get through it and I truly remember loving it when I saw in theaters. If done right and even if outdated do stand test of time.

