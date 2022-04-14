View Poll Results: Do movies from your childhood still hold up?
Yes.
0
0%
No.
0
0%
Sometimes.
100.00%
Other (please specify )
0
0%
Voters: 4. You may not vote on this poll
Do movies from your childhood still hold up?
#1
So the movies you grew up on and loved in your remembering from childhood, when youve watched them again do they still hold up well today and you can enjoy? Or perhaps no?
i think some do and some dont. Like some like Cant Buy Me Love, they hold up well. Robocop, The Terminator still hold up, but remember being disappointed with Remo Williams watching again. Could barely get through it and I truly remember loving it when I saw in theaters. If done right and even if outdated do stand test of time.
#2
It depends. I still watch and enjoy all the old Star Wars and Star Trek movies and I have a special place in my heart for The Black Hole.
Ill have to think of some movies from my childhood but I know theres tv shows that dont age well like the original Knight Rider.
