Do movies from your childhood still hold up?

So the movies you grew up on and loved in your remembering from childhood, when youíve watched them again do they still hold up well today and you can enjoy? Or perhaps no?



i think some do and some donít. Like some like Canít Buy Me Love, they hold up well. Robocop, The Terminator still hold up, but remember being disappointed with Remo Williams watching again. Could barely get through it and I truly remember loving it when I saw in theaters. If done right and even if outdated do stand test of time.