The Survivor (2022, D: Levinson) S: Foster, Krieps, Magnussen, Sarsgaard, DeVito, Leguizamo

Barry Levinson’s biographical drama stars Ben Foster as boxer Harry Haft, who looks to carry on after fighting to survive in the Holocaust.



When the Nazis invade Poland, Harry Haft is sent to the Auschwitz extermination camp. He is a powerfully built man, so a charming but sadistic Nazi officer offers him an impossible deal: fight fellow prisoners in the boxing ring for the amusement of his captors, or die. The winner of the bout survives to fight again. The loser is shot or sent to the gas chamber. How far will Harry’s will to live take him? What will he do to escape the death all around him?



Based on the book, Harry Haft: Survivor of Auschwitz, Challenger of Rocky Marciano, by Alan Haft, the film is written by Justine Juel Gillmer (The 100), and features Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread), Billy Magnussen (No Time to Die), Peter Sarsgaard (Jackie), Saro Emirze (Wilsberg), Dar Zuzovsky (Hostages), Danny DeVito (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), and John Leguizamo (Latin History for Morons).



HBO releases The Survivor streaming on HBO Max starting April 27th, 2022.