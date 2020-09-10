The Wolf of Snow Hollow (2020, W/D: Jim Cummings) S: Cummings, Forster, Lindhome
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 31,508
Likes: 0
Received 379 Likes on 267 Posts
The Wolf of Snow Hollow (2020, W/D: Jim Cummings) S: Cummings, Forster, Lindhome
Welcome to Snow Hollow. From acclaimed filmmaker Jim Cummings comes The Wolf of Snow Hollow, On Demand and in theaters October 9.
Terror grips a small mountain town as bodies are discovered after each full moon. Losing sleep, raising a teenage daughter, and caring for his ailing father, officer Marshall struggles to remind himself there's no such thing as werewolves.
Terror grips a small mountain town as bodies are discovered after each full moon. Losing sleep, raising a teenage daughter, and caring for his ailing father, officer Marshall struggles to remind himself there's no such thing as werewolves.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off