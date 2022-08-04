Could you look past the sins of an actor (Will Smith, Bill Cosby) and still admire their art?
Could you look past the sins of an actor (Will Smith, Bill Cosby) and still admire their art?
The thread title says it all.
Now that the Academy has thrown down Will Smith's punishment, it got me thinking:
Could you look past the sins of an artist -
Will Smith,
Bill Cosby,
Roman Polanski,
Woody Allen,
Harvey Weinstein
...and still admire their art or their contributions to entertainment?
Has a person fallen from grace so much that it's tainted your view of their body of work as a whole?
Re: Could you look past the sins of an actor (Will Smith, Bill Cosby) and still admire their art?
Will Smith does not belong on a list of rapists. Even though we all know he is a POS.
Re: Could you look past the sins of an actor (Will Smith, Bill Cosby) and still admire their art?
Bill Cosby was a great, talented comedian, but it’s all tainted for me now.
Re: Could you look past the sins of an actor (Will Smith, Bill Cosby) and still admire their art?
