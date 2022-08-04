DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Could you look past the sins of an actor (Will Smith, Bill Cosby) and still admire their art?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Could you look past the sins of an actor (Will Smith, Bill Cosby) and still admire their art?

   
Old 04-08-22, 06:21 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Posts: 3,349
Likes: 0
Received 10 Likes on 10 Posts
Could you look past the sins of an actor (Will Smith, Bill Cosby) and still admire their art?
The thread title says it all.
Now that the Academy has thrown down Will Smith's punishment, it got me thinking:

Could you look past the sins of an artist -

Will Smith,
Bill Cosby,
Roman Polanski,
Woody Allen,
Harvey Weinstein

...and still admire their art or their contributions to entertainment?

Has a person fallen from grace so much that it's tainted your view of their body of work as a whole?

jeffkjoe is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-08-22, 06:25 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
d2cheer's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 1999
Posts: 10,797
Received 160 Likes on 118 Posts
Re: Could you look past the sins of an actor (Will Smith, Bill Cosby) and still admire their art?
Will Smith does not belong on a list of rapists. Even though we all know he is a POS.
GTFO
d2cheer is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
John Pannozzi (04-08-22)
Old 04-08-22, 06:27 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
lwhy?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 6,868
Received 230 Likes on 178 Posts
Re: Could you look past the sins of an actor (Will Smith, Bill Cosby) and still admire their art?
Bill Cosby was a great, talented comedian, but it’s all tainted for me now.
lwhy? is online now  
Reply Like
Old 04-08-22, 06:30 PM
  #4  
Premium Member
 
The Cow's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 22,276
Received 291 Likes on 204 Posts
Re: Could you look past the sins of an actor (Will Smith, Bill Cosby) and still admire their art?
The Cow is online now  
Reply Like
Old 04-08-22, 06:30 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Ash Ketchum's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2009
Posts: 12,223
Received 146 Likes on 110 Posts
Re: Could you look past the sins of an actor (Will Smith, Bill Cosby) and still admire their art?
Originally Posted by jeffkjoe View Post
The thread title says it all.
Now that the Academy has thrown down Will Smith's punishment, it got me thinking:

Could you look past the sins of an artist -

Will Smith,
Bill Cosby,
Roman Polanski,
Woody Allen,
Harvey Weinstein

...and still admire their art or their contributions to entertainment?

Has a person fallen from grace so much that it's tainted your view of their body of work as a whole?
Weinstein's hard to avoid because he produced so many films, particularly the Tarantino ones, but of the others the only one whose work I might want to revisit is Roman Polanski, regardless of their off-screen crimes/behavior.
Ash Ketchum is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
John Pannozzi (04-08-22)
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022, D: Kwan & Scheinert) S: Michelle Yeoh

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.