Spirit Halloween: The Movie (2022) S: a bunch of kids, Christopher Lloyd, Rachel Leigh Cook

The store becomes a movie with Spirit Halloween: The Movie this Halloween season, and today Bloody Disgusting is debuting the second trailer along with some new information.



Bloody Disgusting has learned that the film will have a limited theatrical release beginning September 30, as well as special event screenings taking place that same weekend at the Nashville Film Festival and Popcorn Frights Wicked Weekend in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.



The film will be released on all VOD platforms on October 11 followed by DVD and soundtrack releases later that month.



Spirit Halloween: The Movie is the feature directorial debut of David Poag and stars Christopher Lloyd, Rachael Leigh Cook, Marla Gibbs, and a fantastic cast of up-and-coming talent, including Donovan Colan, Marissa Reyes, Jaiden J. Smith and Dylan Martin Frankel, many of whom are making their big screen debuts.



The film tells the story of three middle school friends who spend the night locked inside a Spirit Halloween store, only to discover that the store is haunted.



The film features a wide range of iconic animatronics characters and set pieces created by Spirit Halloween. The production entered an overall partnership with the Spirit Halloween store during pre-production, with both parties collaborating on the film through the upcoming October release.



Spirit Halloween has an incredible and engaged fan base, so when we heard Hideout Pictures was interested in making a film inspired by our store and product, we knew our fans would go crazy for it, said Kym Sarkos, Executive Vice President at Spirit Halloween. We partnered with the movie production company early on to ensure that everything from the store layout to the animatronics themselves felt authentic to our brand and would bring to life the magic that our fans know and love about Spirit Halloween.



Produced by Hideout Pictures and Particular Crowd, the film is inspired by the nations largest Halloween retailer, Spirit Halloween.