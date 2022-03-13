William Hurt dead at 71
William Hurt dead at 71
Wow, I'm stunned.
That's too and, feels like out of nowhere, as far as we the public are concerned. I also didn't realize he was only 71, that seems young for such a long, full career.
I’m not surprised. He’s been sick for years and hasn’t looked well. His cancer was terminal.
RIP. One of the greats.
RIP. One of the greats.
Wikipedia says:
I never heard anything about this.
It was announced in May 2018 that Hurt had terminal prostate cancer that spread to the bone.
I never heard anything about this.
