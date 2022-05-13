Pleasure (2022, D: Thyberg) S: Sofia Kappel
Pleasure (2022, D: Thyberg) S: Sofia Kappel
Redband trailer:
In Theaters May 13, 2022
Ninja Thyberg’s debut feature film Pleasure is a journey into the Los Angeles porn industry through the lens of newcomer Bella Cherry (Sofia Kappel). Strong, self-confident and determined, Bella embarks on a mission to become the best at any cost.
Pleasure is written and directed by Thyberg with a stunning first time performance by Kappel, who anchors an ensemble of adult industry actors.
Reviews are pretty positive: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/pleasure_2022/
I saw this a few months ago. It was pretty good, but nothing too groundbreaking. It does definitely give an unflinching view of what can go on in the industry. I won't go into too much detail, but some really graphic stuff.
There are plenty of women who make appearances in the film I'm sure some here will recognize...
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8550054
