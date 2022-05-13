DVD Talk Forum

Pleasure (2022, D: Thyberg) S: Sofia Kappel

Pleasure (2022, D: Thyberg) S: Sofia Kappel

   
Pleasure (2022, D: Thyberg) S: Sofia Kappel



In Theaters May 13, 2022

Ninja Thyberg’s debut feature film Pleasure is a journey into the Los Angeles porn industry through the lens of newcomer Bella Cherry (Sofia Kappel). Strong, self-confident and determined, Bella embarks on a mission to become the best at any cost.

Pleasure is written and directed by Thyberg with a stunning first time performance by Kappel, who anchors an ensemble of adult industry actors.
This first premiered at Sundance 2021, where A24 bought distribution rights. A24 wanted to put out both a R-rated censored and uncensored version of the film. This led to conflict and Neon eventually bought the rights.

Reviews are pretty positive: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/pleasure_2022/

I saw this a few months ago. It was pretty good, but nothing too groundbreaking. It does definitely give an unflinching view of what can go on in the industry. I won't go into too much detail, but some really graphic stuff.

There are plenty of women who make appearances in the film I'm sure some here will recognize...
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8550054


